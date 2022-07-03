Jaeden Moore has been deliberate through the recruiting process. He has made it a point not to rush his decision, but he has been active at the same time taking visits to several schools looking for the right fit.

June was one of his busiest months as Moore made official visits to Washington, Arizona and Cal. All three programs have been consistent in their pursuit of the three-star edge rusher from Central Valley Christian in Visalia, California.

He also took an unofficial visit to Oregon late in recent weeks as well.

The month began with a trip back up to Seattle for a return visit to Washington followed by his latest trip to Tucson where he was able to see Arizona once again.

He wrapped up the month by taking an official visit to one of the schools he knows best, Cal. That trip gave Moore the opportunity to stay closer to home but was still a valuable visit nonetheless.

The 6-foot-4 recruit originally planned to take a visit to Washington State in between his trips to Arizona and Cal, but he ultimately decided to cancel that trip and stick with just three official visits in the month plus his unofficial trip to Eugene.

Although he has become quite familiar with all three of the programs and had visited each one previously in his recruitment, getting the opportunity to take official visits to the three Pac-12 schools helped him learn even more about each of the options.

“It helped a ton,” he said. “It was good to get a feel for the staff, players and the programs.”

Getting to spend more time with current players at each of the schools proved to be a common theme for Moore throughout his trips, and those experiences could end up playing a big part in his final decision down the road.