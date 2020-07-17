GOAZCATS - Eckardt flips for Arizona

Richmond (Ill.) Burton senior two star ranked offensive tackle recruit Luke Eckardt (6-foot-7, 265 pounds) decided to flip his verbal commitment to Northern Illinois University and gave the University of Arizona his verbal commitment. Eckardt discusses his change of heart and what sold him on the Arizona Wildcats in this breaking recruiting story.

"Arizona really started to recruit me back towards the end of June and here we are now," Eckardt said. "Calling the NIU coaches and telling them I was going to decommit was very hard, but I also feel that I'm making the best possible decision for myself and my family."

So what stood out to Eckardt about the Arizona Wildcats?

"Arizona was always one of my dream schools and I also have my grandparents who live about 40 minutes from the University of Arizona. I'll have family already in Arizona and just getting the opportunity to play for such a great school and program is an amazing opportunity. Getting to play in the PAC-12 is an incredible feeling and Arizona offers everything I was looking for in a school."

The familiarity with the Tuscon area along with his growing relationship with the Wildcats staff also played a significant role in his decision.

"I've been to Tuscon a bunch and I've also been to the University of Arizona a few times already, and that was even before they started to recruit me. I really love the campus and they just have an amazing setting for school and football. I also get along great with the coaches at Arizona and with the offensive line coach (Kyle) DeVan. I know that Coach DeVan will get me ready to play and make me a better player. Everything just added up and I just couldn't pass up the offer and opportunity at Arizona."

Did the entire COVID19 pandemic play any factor in his eventual decision?

"At first not really but the more I thought about it, I guess it really did. A lot of the Power 5 schools are going to be playing a conference only schedule this year and schools at the Power 5 level just have a lot more support and resources. That will also be important for a lot of college programs in the future."

Eckardt is also relieved to have finally made his decommitment to NIU and eventual commitment to Arizona.

"It's been a tough and emotional last few days for me for sure. In the end I thanked NIU for the opportunity and was really honored to have an offer and an chance. I know that I'm making the right decision for myself and my future at Arizona. ."

Luke Eckardt is verbally committed to Arizona.