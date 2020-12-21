GOAZCATS - Early signing period awards: Arizona's 2021 signees

He plays at one of the top programs in Southern California that continues to produce Power Five-level talent each year, including this one, yet Hand never quite saw his recruitment take off like we believe it should have. Some of that might have to do with the fact that he was always going to pick Arizona if offered in addition to the lack of a viewing period in the spring. Either way, it worked out for the center prospect from Mission Viejo High School as he was eventually offered by Arizona, his parents' alma mater, and he proceeded to commit to the program late in the spring. UNLV was the only other offer on the table for Hand at the time and we think that many schools are going to be mad about not getting involved. Finding Power Five true center prospects is difficult at the high school level, so that is one benefit for the Wildcats since Hand has experience playing the position. We watched him last season and he worked at guard with impressive results so he has some versatility to move around as well. Hand has good size for the position and all the skills to be a difference maker in college and looks like one of the biggest steals for UA in this class.

Current UA comp: Josh Baker

2020 winner: Jalen John