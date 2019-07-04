Arizona made such an impression on in-state receiver Dyelan Miller late last month that he left open the possibility of committing at any moment despite new offers coming his way recently from Wisconsin and Arizona State. He followed through with his plan Thursday as he provided the Wildcats with their newest commit after announcing his decision to kick start the Independence Day holiday early.

Miller only took one official visit making his trip to Tucson just before the start of the dead period. That trip opened his eyes to the in-state program even more and gave him plenty to think about over the last couple weeks.

During that time Wisconsin and Arizona State became involved joining the schools that had already offered him such as Oregon State, Colorado State and Iowa State. In the end the bond that he felt with UA's staff and the opportunity to stay close to home won out.

"Any time I have a chance to stay home and be closer to my parents and other family that's obviously something you can't pass up, because, I'm super close to them," he said.

Miller took his visit during a big weekend for the Wildcats giving him an opportunity to spend time with other recruits who have since joined UA's 2020 class. That was something else that played into his decision.

"The guys that I went on the visit with are super cool," he said earlier this week. "I know Drake [Dabney] just committed to U of A. The recruiting class so far, the class of 2020, they have some pieces for sure and it's tempting to just commit because you want to be a part of that."