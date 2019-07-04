Dyelan Miller commits to Arizona on Independence Day
Arizona made such an impression on in-state receiver Dyelan Miller late last month that he left open the possibility of committing at any moment despite new offers coming his way recently from Wisconsin and Arizona State. He followed through with his plan Thursday as he provided the Wildcats with their newest commit after announcing his decision to kick start the Independence Day holiday early.
Miller only took one official visit making his trip to Tucson just before the start of the dead period. That trip opened his eyes to the in-state program even more and gave him plenty to think about over the last couple weeks.
During that time Wisconsin and Arizona State became involved joining the schools that had already offered him such as Oregon State, Colorado State and Iowa State. In the end the bond that he felt with UA's staff and the opportunity to stay close to home won out.
"Any time I have a chance to stay home and be closer to my parents and other family that's obviously something you can't pass up, because, I'm super close to them," he said.
Miller took his visit during a big weekend for the Wildcats giving him an opportunity to spend time with other recruits who have since joined UA's 2020 class. That was something else that played into his decision.
"The guys that I went on the visit with are super cool," he said earlier this week. "I know Drake [Dabney] just committed to U of A. The recruiting class so far, the class of 2020, they have some pieces for sure and it's tempting to just commit because you want to be a part of that."
His relationship with his future position coach and lead recruiter Taylor Mazzone at UA also moved the process along and getting a chance to grow that relationship has helped give him confidence that he is truly wanted by the outside receivers coach and the entire staff down in Tucson.
"Since day one when I first talked to coach Mazzone he's always been a super cool guy towards me," Miller said. "He's always shown me a lot of love. They've definitely shown me lots of love."
Miller made note of his talks with Arizona receiver Stanley Berryhill III, who was his host during the official visit, and he said the "vibe" he was able to get from the team when the coaches weren't around told him a lot about the Wildcats.
"Actually being around everybody on the team for a couple days and seeing what makes them go and seeing what drives them everyday was super cool. You want that realness and we definitely got that on my official visit."
The 6-foot-3 receiver said the plan is to have him play both the outside and inside receiver spots when he gets on campus next year. Miller is the eighth member of UA's 2020 class and the second in-state prospect to pick the Wildcats in this cycle as he joins Gilbert quarterback Will Plummer.
He is also the sixth prospect to commit to Sumlin's program in the last month.
Thank you Lord for this Opportunity🙏 #Beardown #BlockA20 pic.twitter.com/fbNvEUALN8— 𝒟 𝒴 ℰ ℒ 𝒜 𝒩 ℳ ℐ ℒ ℒ ℰ ℛ (@DyeBry) July 4, 2019