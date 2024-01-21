Duane Akina set to be Arizona's defensive coordinator
Duane Akina has been named the next defensive coordinator at Arizona, multiple sources have told GOAZCATS.com.
Akina was a defensive analyst for the Wildcats last season where he helped the UA's defense have a top 50 total defense, after being the 124th best total defense the year before he arrived back in Tucson.
This is Akina's second time serving in a coordinator position at Arizona, first on the defensive side.
Akina was named the Wildcats' defensive coordinator in 2000, when new Arizona head coach Brent Brennan was the team's graduate assistant but instead left for Texas to become their defensive backs coach that season.
Serving under head coaches Dick Tomey at Arizona, Mack Brown at Texas, David Shaw at Stanford, Akina will now be joining the Wildcats again after initially leaving for Texas a week prior, and will be one of Brennan's right hand men.
Akina will again bring loads of energy and wisdom to the Wildcats, this time with an expanded role on the sidelines. His love for the game and the city of Tucson is poised to bring players along and help them succeed this upcoming season.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)