Duane Akina has been named the next defensive coordinator at Arizona, multiple sources have told GOAZCATS.com.

Akina was a defensive analyst for the Wildcats last season where he helped the UA's defense have a top 50 total defense, after being the 124th best total defense the year before he arrived back in Tucson.

This is Akina's second time serving in a coordinator position at Arizona, first on the defensive side.

Akina was named the Wildcats' defensive coordinator in 2000, when new Arizona head coach Brent Brennan was the team's graduate assistant but instead left for Texas to become their defensive backs coach that season.

Serving under head coaches Dick Tomey at Arizona, Mack Brown at Texas, David Shaw at Stanford, Akina will now be joining the Wildcats again after initially leaving for Texas a week prior, and will be one of Brennan's right hand men.