It was not a game Arizona should have won. The Wildcats lost Chase Jeter to an apparent knee injury and had a couple players foul out Thursday night. However, by the end of the game in Corvallis it was Arizona celebrating a win and not Oregon State. It took until the final seconds for the Wildcats (17-12, 8-8 Pac-12) to secure its second victory of the season over the Beavers as freshman Devonaire Doutrive tapped in a Justin Coleman miss to give UA the victory, it’s third in a row.

Doutrive was a bit of an unlikely hero for the Wildcats, but he has become the team’s best offensive rebounder this year. So, maybe it was fitting that he was able to get the tip-in play to work for his team at the buzzer.

“I just came in and did my role,” Doutrive told reporters after the game. “Coach just told me to get the rebound after the shot goes up and that’s what I did. ... actually when the ball came off the rim I looked at the rim and I was like, ‘this is it.’”

It shows some growth for the freshman, but it also is the latest piece of evidence for Arizona to point to as things falling into place heading into the end of the season. The Wildcats are playing well right when teams want to be playing well and Thursday night’s win over Oregon State is just the latest example of that.

Thursday’s game felt like UA’s season in itself. There was a lot of adversity to overcome, but Sean MIller’s team found a way to push through it and eek out a win.

“We played through a lot in that game for sure,” Miller told reporters after the game.