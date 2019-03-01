Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-01 11:10:15 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Doutrive an unlikely hero in Arizona’s latest win

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

It was supposed to be Brandon Williams or Brandon Randolph or Justin Coleman or someone else not Devonaire Doutrive. The Arizona freshman wasn’t the first name to come to mind if you thought about ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}