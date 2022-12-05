Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer entered the transfer portal Monday morning. The sophomore led the Wildcats with 1,105 receiving yards on 66 receptions with six touchdowns. Singer posted four 100-yard games this season that also included a three touchdown performance against USC. The Wildcats will have Tetairoa McMillan returning as well as potentially Jacob Cowing if he does not enter the NFL Draft.

Arizona also has Anthony Simpson, Kevin Green Jr. and AJ Jones returning and coach Jedd Fisch could also bring in another wide receiver through the transfer portal. Tight end Tanner McLachlan emerged as a legitimate receiving threat hauling in 34 passes for 456 yards and two touchdowns. Singer joins JB Brown, Drake Anderson, Jamarye Joiner, Kolbe Cage, Jaxen Turner and Kyon Barrs as Arizona players who have entered and are currently in the Transfer Portal.