Donovan will get an early jump on his Arizona career
As Arizona put together its 2019 recruiting class for the early signing period one of the key spots the coaching staff wanted to improve was along the offensive line. Kevin Sumlin and his staff zer...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news