GOAZCATS - Dominant start helps Arizona's Chase Silseth win Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week

Arizona starting pitcher Chase Silseth put together one of his best performances of the season Friday evening to open what would become a three-game sweep for the Wildcats over visiting Utah at Hi Corbett Field. The UA ace shined over the course of seven innings in an 11-1 win for the Wildcats, and the performance earned him the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week award Monday.

Silseth enters the week sitting at 7-1 on the season and a team-high 67 strikeouts. He picked up eight of his strikeouts in Friday night's win over the Utes and ended up allowing just two hits during his time on the mound.

The sophomore from New Mexico carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning.

His impressive showing against Utah came just a week after Silseth nearly went the distance against USC. He pitched into the ninth inning in the matchup with the Trojans in his longest outing of the season.

Silseth has taken plenty of pride in being the one responsible for setting the tone each series as the team's Friday starter. He hit a rough spot against Washington State but has bounced back with two of his best starts of the year.

His competitiveness has often been brought up this season as a driving force behind his approach on the mound, and that has been on display each of the last two weeks.

"It's awesome being at a Pac-12 school, Friday night starter," Silseth said last week about his role for the Wildcats. "... I just want to put my team in a good position to win. Even if it wasn't Friday night I'd still push the people that need to be pushed."

Silseth's seven wins put him second in the Pac-12 in that category while he's tied for sixth in the conference with his 67 strikeouts. He has been nearly untouchable at Hi Corbett Field this year with a 7-0 record to go along with a 1.90 ERA in starts made at home.

Silseth is the second Arizona pitcher to win the award this season after freshman right-hander Chandler Murphy earned the honor back in April after throwing five hitless innings of relief against Arizona State.

The last time Arizona had two pitchers win the league's weekly award was back in 2012 when Kurt Heyer and Konner Wade took home the honor. Nathan Bannister won the award twice by himself back in 2016.

Four UA players have earned weekly honors this season overall with freshman catcher Daniel Susac and first baseman Branden Boissiere earning league's player of the week award earlier in the year.

The Wildcats (30-11, 15-6 Pac-12) will be back in action Tuesday night when they host Grand Canyon ahead of an important road trip to Stanford this weekend. Arizona, which has won its last nine games, is currently sitting in first place just ahead of the Cardinal in the conference standings.