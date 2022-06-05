Lucas Conti had some idea going into his Arizona official visit this weekend that he could commit to the Wildcats before leaving Tucson.

That all depended on how the visit went.

"I wanted to commit and I had planned to if the vibe felt right and they definitely made the decision easy with making me comfortable with knowing exactly how stuff will be going there. So walking through the campus and talking to all the staff and seeing how close they were was the decision-maker for me," Conti told GOAZCATS.com while announcing his commitment Sunday night.