No. 19 Arizona has jumped out to a fast start this season defeating its first two opponents by an average of 30 points. It's more impressive when you think about who the Wildcats have been without through the first week of the season. UA will not have transfer big man Jordan Brown or sophomore guard Brandon Williams (injury) available this year and it has played the first two games without Devonaire Doutrive, who is serving a suspension for a violation of team rules.

It is not a stretch to say that Doutrive was the team's move improved player over the course of the offseason, so not having him on the floor has taken a potential starter out of the equation. Up until this point UA head coach Sean Miller has regularly updated the media on the ongoing suspension and this week the news seemed more positive.

Since the suspension is being categorized as indefinite there is no set time frame that the team will use to bring Doutrive back into the mix, but Miller said this week that his versatile guard has a chance to on the floor this week when the Wildcats host San Jose State and New Mexico State.

"Devonaire is really in the same place," Miller said during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon. "We'll know more over the next couple days. There is a chance that he could play against San Jose State. I'm not gonna commit to that right now, but I think that there's a chance that he could.

"There's also a chance that we could be in the same place as we approach game day. So, I'll know more over the next couple days."

Doutrive continues to practice with the team as he serves his indefinite suspension and Miller has remained complimentary of the young guard who averaged 11 minutes per game last season as a freshman.

"We're working with Devonaire everyday and looking forward to his return at some point," Miller recently said.

The Wildcats will be back in action Thursday night at 6 p.m. to face San Jose State at McKale Center in the team's first game since knocking off Illinois over the weekend.