DeVan already making his presence felt at Arizona
When Arizona offensive line coach Joe Gilbert decided to leave the program after just one season to make his return to the NFL it felt like the wrong hire could hinder what Gilbert built in his lon...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news