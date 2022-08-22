Defensive line coach Ricky Hunley feels Arizona is ready for the next step

Arizona defensive line coach Ricky Hunley is entering his second season with the Wildcats. After a successful first year in the program for his position group, Hunley and the defensive linemen will look to continue to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks this season.

Hunley has the playing and coaching experience at both the college and professional level of football. He started playing for Arizona from 1980-83 after being recruited by Tony Mason. However, he would never play for Mason as the program was in the middle of a culture change under then new head coach Larry Smith, who took over a football team that was faced with NCAA sanctions from the previous regime.



