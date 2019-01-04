Arizona jumped out to a 1-0 start in Pac-12 Conference play Thursday night as it used a big first-half run to put away Colorado, 64-56, to open the second half of the season. The Wildcats (10-4, 1-0 Pac-12) didn't take their first lead in the game until 11:37 mark of the first half on a 3-pointer from sophomore wing Brandon Randolph, but it eventually closed the first half with a 25-11 run to earn a comfortable lead going into the second half.

The big run was sparked by strong work on the defensive end of the floor as the Wildcats held CU to 40 percent shooting from the floor and forced nine turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.

UA head coach Sean Miller has mentioned that his team doesn't have a lot of room for error, so he was pleased with how the Wildcats went about winning Thursday night's game at McKale Center considering it didn't have the strongest finish to the nonconference portion of its season.

"The first 20 minutes of this game was among our best basketball of the year," Miller said. "We moved the ball really well against the zone. We played good defense, good offense and without Justin Coleman at the forefront of it I think made us feel really good at the half."

The Buffaloes (9-4, 0-1) wouldn't do down easily as Tad Boyle's squad made things a little closer down the stretch as UA tried to close out the game. CU cut the lead down to seven points with under three minutes left to play and Miller had to use a late timeout to get his team settled back in on the defensive end.

While the game never quite felt in doubt after UA's initial burst in the first half, the late run from the Buffaloes certainly left Miller something to critique Thursday night.

"With the type of team that we have we had a hard time putting two halves together," he said. "Colorado deserves some credit, but we had some plays that are head scratchers throughout the second 20 minutes. We went from playing our best or among our best ball in the first half to maybe some of our worst ball in the second half.

"I was just happy that we were able to hold on, win, talk about it, learn from it and move on to Utah here on Saturday."