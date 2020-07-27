GOAZCATS - DE Ja'Marian Peterson is the fourth Louisiana recruit to commit to Arizona

THE SITUATION

Ja’Marian Peterson’s decision is in. The New Orleans (La.) De La Salle three-star defensive end committed to Arizona on Sunday, signaling the end of a recruitment mildly impacted by the CoVid-19 pandemic. Ole Miss, Indiana, Colorado, Washington State, UCF, Illinois, Boston College, Purdue, Tulane and Memphis were also contenders for the 6-foot-2, 233-pounder. Peterson currently stands as the No. 28-ranked prospect in The Boot for 2021. Peterson joins high school teammate and running back Montrell Johnson in the Wildcats’ 2021 recruiting class, which entered the day ranked No. 40 with 17 total commitments. Peterson is the 18th member in the haul and the fourth from Louisiana along with three-star defensive back Kolbe Cage and wide receiver Tyrese Johnson.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"The relationship with all the coaches, the mail, the motivational text messages and letters it all just gave me really good vibes about Arizona." "I got the closet to Coach (Stan) Eggen, Coach (Theron) Aych, Coach (Kevin) Sumlin, Coach (Paul) Rhoads and Coach (Jermauria) Rasco. Before they even offered me the scholarship we had a relationship as if I was already on my way to Arizona." "The decision wasn’t easy at all, but I’m confident I made the right one. There were a few other schools, but as I was going through the my college mail looking at the letters from Coach Eggen and just sitting there reading the letters just gave me a good feeling." "Me, football wise, at the University of Arizona, I’m seeing Freshman All-American. I think everything will be good academically because they’ll have the support for everyone so it’ll be good." " I’m good with the university. I’ve been on the the virtual tours and I’ve the beautiful facilities."

RIVALS REACTION