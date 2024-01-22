According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Heeke was fired for mismanagement within the athletic department and his handling of football coach Jedd Fisch, who recently departed Tucson to become the head coach at Washington.

Dave Heeke guided Arizona through some of the most challenging times in recent memory, but his final day leading the athletic department will come to a close Feb. 2. Monday, president Robert C. Robbins announced that Heeke will no longer be serving in his role as the athletic department shifts in a new direction.

The university's financial issues have been well documented, and Heeke had been tasked with guiding the athletic department through some challenging times in recent years. That included the COVID pandemic.

Heeke was at the helm at Arizona through recent conference realignment that brought the end of the Pac-12 and the school's move to the Big 12. That was in addition to NCAA fallout stemming from the FBI's investigation into college basketball that ultimately landed former UA basketball coach Book Richardson in prison.

"I want to thank Dave for his outstanding efforts in leading our athletics program through a period of significant change," said Robbins in a statement provided by the school. "He helped get our men's and women's basketball programs and our football program on a strong trajectory, oversaw the success of several of our sports teams and greatly enhanced the student-athlete experience.

"Dave always displayed the highest integrity, and I am appreciative of his partnership and dedication. On behalf of all Wildcats, I wish Dave and Liz and their family all the best in the years to come."

Heeke first arrived at Arizona from Central Michigan in 2017 when Greg Byrne made a surprising move to Alabama the previous winter. During his time, Arizona hired several new coaches including current men's basketball coach Tommy Lloyd, who replaced Sean Miller.

He also played a role in Arizona adding Fisch late in 2020 with the now former Wildcats coach guiding the program to a 10-win season in 2023.

"It has been my honor and privilege to have served the University of Arizona for the last seven years. Tucson and the entire Wildcat Nation are amazing communities that Liz and I have embraced with our hearts," Heeke said in a statement. "I want to thank President Robbins, our talented coaches, devoted staff, and loyal supporters for their partnership on this journey.

"Most importantly, I want to thank our student-athletes who committed to our standard of excellence by setting all-time academic records and competing for championships. I am very proud of the work we have accomplished together! Bear Down! Go Cats!"

Candrea's move into the interim role is still pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents. However, the longtime softball coach has a connection to the school that goes back decades.

He guided the softball program to eight national championships during his time leading the Wildcats in a career that spanned nearly 40 years. Candrea moved into a role within the administration at UA as a special assistant to Heeke allowing him to remain close to the school.

"Every Wildcat knows the history of Mike Candrea and what he means to our university and community, and I am grateful for Mike's willingness to step into the interim role," Robbins said. "I am confident Mike and Dave will ensure a smooth transition as we immediately begin a national search for a new Director of Athletics. With our transition to the Big XII, success in our high-profile programs, a passionate fan base, and institutional alignment, I am confident that we will be able to attract a tremendous new leader of our athletics program."