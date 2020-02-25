Countdown to spring practice: Arizona players to watch - Jalen Harris
This time next week Arizona will already have a spring practice under its belt as the Wildcats begin their on-field preparations for the upcoming season. Kevin Sumlin is now into his third season a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news