GOAZCATS - Coronavirus news: Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 has now directly impacted Arizona's preparations for the upcoming fall football season as head coach Kevin Sumlin has tested positive for the disease, the program announced Monday. The Wildcats have been among the most successful in the Pac-12 in their fight to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but the news of Sumlin's positive test is certainly significant.

The team is in the middle of ramping up its preparations for the upcoming season that will begin Nov. 7 and the Wildcats will continue to do so while Sumlin remains in self-isolation after his positive test result.

“My family and I have been aggressive in our efforts to remain safe and healthy throughout the past seven months," he said in a statement released by the team. "My positive test result, while a shock, is a stark reminder of how we must all remain vigilant in our focus on hand washing, physical distancing and face coverings.

"I am feeling well and will be engaged in our ramp-up activities on a virtual basis until I complete the isolation protocol. I look forward to being back on field in time to begin preparing for the season.

"We are all grateful to Dr. Stephen Paul and his entire football medical team who work hard day-in and day-out to ensure our student-athletes and staff are safe and healthy.”

The program says Sumlin is now showing any symptoms of COVID-19, but the UA medical staff has already conducted follow-up testing and confirmed the positive result.

Contact tracing done by the program has determined the positive test is not related to any team activities and no close contacts have been identified within the football program, UA says.

The Wildcats are set to begin preseason practice this Friday (Oct. 9) ahead of the season opener next month on the road against Utah.