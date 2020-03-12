Coronavirus concerns reach Arizona, college basketball
LAS VEGAS — Just before tip off of an opening-round matchup between Arizona and Washington at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday afternoon the NCAA released a statement that had to be read twice to be bel...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news