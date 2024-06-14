PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
Cornerback Joshua Tucheck begins official visit at Arizona
Matt Moreno
•
GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.
Arizona is bringing in its next wave of official visitors Friday as the Wildcats look to build on their 2025 class heading into the summer months. There are a number of prospects from Texas in Tucson this weekend and several prospects who would play for defensive coordinator Duane Akina in the secondary as well.
Though he is not from the Lone Star State, California-based cornerback
Joshua Tuchek has been on the radar for Akina and the Wildcats for quite a while now and is using an official visit on a trip to UA this weekend.
Akina and fellow secondary coach Brett Arce were in California last month to further evaluate the three-star recruit from Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan at his team's college showcase.
Arizona offered Tuchek in January with Akina making the call to begin building a relationship with the 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect. Since that time, UA has continued to be a big part of the picture even as more programs entered the race.
