Arizona is bringing in its next wave of official visitors Friday as the Wildcats look to build on their 2025 class heading into the summer months. There are a number of prospects from Texas in Tucson this weekend and several prospects who would play for defensive coordinator Duane Akina in the secondary as well.

Though he is not from the Lone Star State, California-based cornerback Joshua Tuchek has been on the radar for Akina and the Wildcats for quite a while now and is using an official visit on a trip to UA this weekend.