As Arizona heads into its next game week after the second bye of its season, the Wildcats will open Pac-12 play on the heels of a positive performance for the team's defense. Defensive coordinator Marcel Yates came under plenty of fire from the fan base for his group's showing through the first two games of the season, but it was the defense that helped seal an important win over Texas Tech to help UA enter its bye week with a 2-1 record.

Now the Wildcats will begin the conference portion of the season against UCLA this Saturday and that will mean needing to slow down an offense that found a rhythm against Washington State over the weekend finishing a high-scoring game with 67 points.

The Bruins were able to pull off an improbable comeback with the help of their offense and it could present another difficult challenge for Yates' group. Against Texas Tech, the end result was 14 points for the Red Raiders in a performance for Arizona's defense that was equally as surprising as UCLA's offense exploding for over 65 points.

When looking at the two performances and figuring out which of those groups will actually show up this Saturday night at Arizona Stadium it is best to look at what parts have been consistent.

For Arizona, the cornerback unit has been its best regardless of the opponent or contest. Veterans Jace Whittaker and Lorenzo Burns have provided the group with some of the best individual performances this season while freshmen such as Christian Roland-Wallace and Bobby Wolfe have proved themselves to be impact players in their first seasons.

The cornerback group was a big part of the win over Texas Tech and will be part of the solution to keep the momentum on defense moving forward into conference play.

"We helped our guys out with a lot more zone coverage playing some people over the top" Sumlin said after the victory over the Red Raiders two Saturdays ago. "Our corners, they have been pretty good. People have attacked us inside in some three-by-one sets or two-by-two against our safeties, so we switched up a little bit more tonight with a little bit more zone coverage to kind of protect it and I thought our disguise was good.

"And, it gives us the opportunity to do some things. ... Our corners have played very, very hard and well. When you're on an island, like they've been sometimes, that happens. It's part of the business, right? But, I thought we did enough today to mix up the coverage, give them help at times and play a little bit more zone."