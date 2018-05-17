Cornell grad transfer Stone Gettings on Arizona's radar
It didn't take long for Cornell big man Stone Gettings to start receiving interest from colleges across the country this week after announcing his plans to transfer from the Ivy League program this...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news