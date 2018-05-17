Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-17 12:44:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Cornell grad transfer Stone Gettings on Arizona's radar

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

It didn't take long for Cornell big man Stone Gettings to start receiving interest from colleges across the country this week after announcing his plans to transfer from the Ivy League program this...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}