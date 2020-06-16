 GOAZCATS - Contact period: Arizona begins reaching out to 2022 recruits
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-16 11:58:42 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Contact period: Arizona begins reaching out to 2022 recruits

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona's coaches were able to begin reaching out to members of the 2022 class on Monday as the NCAA rules that allow contact with rising juniors went into action on June 15. Some college coaches j...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}