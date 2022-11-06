Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
Last season as a freshman, Adama Bal averaged just over four minutes of playing time per game. He played a career-high 17 minutes in the regular season finale, scoring seven points with three rebounds and two assists.
This year with the departures of Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry, Bal figures to play a significantly bigger role in the Arizona back court this season and that started in the Wildcats one and only exhibition game against Western Oregon earlier this week. Bal played 15 minutes, scoring 15 points to go along with six rebounds. He attempted 11 free throws which included six of them coming off being fouled a couple of times from deep.
PREMIUM CONTENT
