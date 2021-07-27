Conference media selects Arizona to finish last in Pac-12 preseason poll

The bar has been set low by those outside the program for new Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch in his first season with the program. Pac-12 media members have picked the Wildcats to finish last in the conference in the preseason media poll that was released Tuesday ahead of Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles.

Fisch's program received 41 points in the poll putting them 24 points behind Washington State, which was picked to finish last in the North Division.

USC was selected to win the South Division while Oregon was picked to win the Pac-12 Championship.

The Wildcats are currently in the midst of a 12-game losing streak that included losing all five of their games in the shortened 2020 season.

A 70-7 loss to rival Arizona State prompted the school to fire former head coach Kevin Sumlin after three seasons in Tucson.

Fisch has reignited energy among the fan base with widespread changes to the program, but several new additions via the NCAA Transfer Portal did not make an impact on the media's perception of the team.

The Wildcats are going through many wholesale changes across the board, but the biggest question mark entering training camp is at the quarterback position where Fisch and his staff have not yet settled on a starter.

Washington State transfer Gunner Cruz, returning sophomore Will Plummer and South Florida transfer Jordan McCloud will battle it out for the starting job over the next month to determine who gets the job in the season opener against BYU in September.

Cruz and Plummer were both able to go through spring practice with the team, but McCloud is an X-factor as he was still finishing up classes at USF during the spring forcing him to miss that time with the Wildcats.

UA also has plenty of question marks on the defensive side of the ball as the team goes through the transition of installing a more aggressive blitz-heavy defense led by former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown.

The Wildcats will enter camp with some uncertainty at linebacker as there will be several new faces stepping into key roles for the team.

Arizona will rely on several transfers to make an impact at the various linebacker spots with Wisconsin freshman Malik Reed plus graduate transfers Jerry Roberts (Bowling Green) and Kenny Hebert (Vanderbilt) being a couple of the new additions to the roster this offseason.

Training camp for Arizona is set to begin Aug. 6 with the season opener set for Sept. 4 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.