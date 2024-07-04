Arizona was part of a final group that also included nearby Arizona State and Kansas State.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound prospect will be moving from the East Valley, but he won't be going far after announcing his commitment to play for Brent Brennan and the Wildcats.

Chandler-Basha receiver Gio Richardson knew he would be playing in the Big 12 next year no matter which school he picked Thursday. A couple of the programs, however, would keep him close to home.

Richardson took visits to both Kansas State and Arizona last month before settling in on a decision. His commitment helps keep the momentum moving forward for Brennan and the Wildcats, who have added 16 commitments over the last month.

The three-star prospect is the second receiver to join UA's 2025 class alongside 6-foot-4 Texas wideout Terry Shelton. Fellow 6-foot-4 Texas recruit Sean Robinson could also play receiver at Arizona as well.

Where Richardson differs from those recruits is with his ability to play on the inside as a slot while also being able to serve a variety of other roles for the team. He is a versatile recruit who has been used on jet sweeps at Basha in addition to working as a return man on special teams.

As a junior, the new Arizona commit caught 55 passes for 893 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns to go with another touchdown on the ground and 101 yards rushing on five carries.

He ended the 2023 season with 1,334 all-purpose yards, which included 340 return yards and a pair of kickoffs returned for touchdowns according to MaxPreps.

Richardson is the fourth in-state commitment for the Wildcats in the cycle.

San Diego State, Boise State, UNLV, Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Army and Northern Arizona were Richardson's other offers.