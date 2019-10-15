Arizona landed the 13th public commitment of its 2020 class Tuesday afternoon. German receiver Roberto Miranda decided to end his recruitment just a couple days after visiting Tucson on an official visit. The 6-foot-3 prospect is the second prospect to commit to Arizona in the last few days with Louisiana-based linebacker Jabar Triplett Jr. giving the Wildcats his pledge over the weekend. He is the eighth recruit in UA's class that will come in on the offensive side of the ball and the second receiver to make the call for the Wildcats in the class joining in-state wideout Dyelan Miller on the list.

How it came together for Arizona

Miranda is not a complete unknown as he made sure to get his name out there throughout the offseason, so although he is from overseas he has had plenty of opportunities to get in front of college coaches. The athletic wideout camped with several programs over the summer and it helped him get on the radar and raise his profile. Eventually schools such as Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, UConn and Toledo saw enough to offer him. Arizona was the last school to offer him, but once it did he turned into a priority prospect for the Wildcats heading into the season. He was finally able to make it out to Tucson for an official visit over the weekend and it sealed up his decision. "I want to thank the Arizona Wildcats coaching and recruiting staff for treating my family and I with so much hospitality and generosity," the newest UA commit wrote in a message posted to Twitter Tuesday afternoon. "It's been a great journey so far, but I am far from being done."

Our take

Miranda is going to provide the Wildcats with some more size at the outside receiver position and that is something Kevin Sumlin and his staff continue to strive for as they build their second full recruiting class. The level of competition will certainly be a jump for someone like Miranda who plays in Berlin, Germany now but what he shows on film gives plenty of reason for Arizona fans to feel confident about his abilities. He has a good feel for the receiver position already and there shouldn't be a huge adjustment as he heads off to college next season. His natural athletic ability is something that is going to benefit him when he arrives to Arizona. The 6-foot-3 prospect displays some good speed on film and that is something that should also translate to the next level. It is clear he was wanted by UA's staff as it continues to build up its 2020 group. He will fit in nicely with the rest of the Wildcats group at his position and should fit in nicely with what will already be established when he arrives. The commitment is a solid one for the Wildcats and he is not someone who is going to deter other receivers from joining the class as there will still be a focus on adding to the group as the cycle moves forward.