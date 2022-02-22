COMMITMENT: Four-star 2023 QB Brayden Dorman picks Arizona

"Those small minor things that my family and I just really fell in love with. There’s just a potential that school has in the near future.”

“It really was just the home feeling I got visiting them and how close it was to home,” Dorman said of his decision to pick Arizona. “Especially the class they put together last year and their coaching experience, I think that was the biggest thing that separated Arizona from the rest of the schools.

Four-star 2023 quarterback Brayden Dorman has committed to Arizona over a final group that included Oregon State, Cal, Iowa State and Mississippi State. The Wildcats were the last program to host Dorman on a visit last month, and that trip eventually helped Arizona seal his commitment.

The Wildcats finished the 2022 recruiting cycle with the top-rated class in the Pac-12 Conference according to Rivals, and Tuesday the program added yet another high-level star to the mix.

There seems to be no slowing down Arizona and head coach Jedd Fisch right now as the program just continues to add talent in one of the best offseason stretches in team history.

Oregon State had been the rumored favorite to land Dorman leading up to his visit with the Wildcats, but that trip left its mark on the 6-foot-5 prospect. One thing that grabbed his attention about the program Fisch is building is the connections to the NFL on Arizona's staff.

Fisch himself was part of the staff with the New England Patriots prior to taking over his current role with the Wildcats. Dorman has been clear about his aspirations to play in the NFL, and he views playing at Arizona for Fisch as his the best path to reach his dream.

“The thought my dad and I really put together after visiting them was it almost feels like an NFL prep school just with all the NFL coaching experience and the offense they run," he said. "Everything they’re doing there it just felt like an NFL prep school.”

Dorman is the second commitment for the Wildcats in the 2023 class. Arizona recently added a pledge from high three-star safety Canyon Moses, who plays at Midland Legacy High School in Midland, Texas.

Now that he is committed, Dorman plans to continue helping Arizona build its next recruiting class as he has prioritized being a cornerstone for another big class for the Wildcats.

“First, definitely the skill position guys that are going to be around me is going to be a huge thing,” Dorman said about who he will now recruit to join him at Arizona. “Also, the guys up front that are going to be keeping me off my butt is a huge thing. I want a strong O-line that’s gonna be there for me and protect me. That’s a huge thing.

"So, it will be all around on the offense and a compliment to the class they got before to add to the skill position guys they got before and then focus heavy on the O-line portion of it.”

Dorman, who is ranked as the 12th-best 2023 pro-style signal caller by Rivals, is the highest-rated quarterback to commit to Arizona since Khalil Tate picked the Wildcats back in 2015 before eventually signing as a member of the 2016 class.

UA's newest commit has been a three-year starter at Vista Ridge and has completed 60% of his passes in the last three years. His junior season was his most productive as Dorman passed for 2,765 yards and 30 touchdowns to just eight interceptions in 2021.

He has thrown for 6,502 yards and 67 touchdowns over the course of his high school career.