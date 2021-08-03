Arizona landed its most notable commitment in years Sunday as four-star tight end Keyan Burnett announced his decision to play for the Wildcats. The move came just about a month after the 6-foot-4 prospect from Servite High School in Anaheim, California backed off his commitment from USC citing uncertainty about how he would be utilized in the offense in Los Angeles.

Believing he is a true tight end, the system that new head coach Jedd Fisch is implementing at Arizona should fit Burnett much better. The plan for the Wildcats is to feature the tight end quite a bit in the offense, and that will allow for Burnett to remain at his true position.

Combine that with his connection to the program through his dad, Chester, who played linebacker for the Wildcats during the Desert Swarm era in addition to Noah Fifita being committed to UA since the spring and the decision by the four-star tight end makes a lot of sense.

Burnett is the highest-rated commit in Arizona's 2022 class, but his decision might actually mean he won't end up in that spot when all is said and done.

Continue reading and we will explain why in addition to examining what the decision means for the Wildcats moving forward.