Commitment breakdown: Arizona lands four-star PG Kylan Boswell
Arizona laid the foundation of its 2023 class on Monday, when the Wildcats landed four-star point guard Kylan Boswell, who attends in-state powerhouse Arizona Compass Preparatory School. Boswell held a lengthy list of offers from high-profile programs and chose UofA over fellow finalists Illinois and UNLV. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Arizona is getting in its newest commit as well as what it means for the bigger picture.
WHAT ARIZONA iS GETTING
Boswell’s most consistent traits are his physicality, motor and defense. His length lends itself to defensive versatility, and he’s built a reputation as one of the top perimeter defenders in the 2023 class. Offensively, he’s a bit of a mixed bag at this juncture. When he’s going well, he has a confident three-point stroke and makes smart passes in transition. His offensive game goes as his shot goes, however, and while the upside to be a hyper-effective offensive player is certainly there, his next battle will be with consistency. Boswell is capable of breaking down defenses in the half court, as he has a tight handle and is able to get by his man to create for his teammates. He also has the upper-body strength to finish through contact at the college level. He’ll realize his full potential as he becomes a more reliable shooter.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE WILDCATS
Momentum tends to compound in college basketball, and this may well be an example of that. Not too long ago, the Wildcats were a program in the throes of scandal and, frankly, a tough sell when it came to landing highly ranked players with long lists of elite-level options. The perception and the on-court results seem to have changed in a hurry with the hiring of first-year head coach Tommy Lloyd, who has Arizona staring down a No. 1 seed in this year’s NCAA tournament. With that comes clout on the recruiting trail and the commitment of Boswell, who holds offers from programs such as Illinois, Kansas, Auburn and UNLV to name a few. Boswell’s commitment is big because of his talent, sure, but it also represents a return to normalcy for UofA on the trail.
IN HIS WORDS
“They have had tons of NBA players come from there, so I know they have the recipe for it. The entire staff keeps close contact. Coach Tommy Lloyd, coach Jack Murphy and coach Jason Terry are the ones I talk with the most.” – Boswell to Rivals.com in the Fall