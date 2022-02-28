Commitment breakdown: Arizona lands four-star PG Kylan Boswell

Arizona laid the foundation of its 2023 class on Monday, when the Wildcats landed four-star point guard Kylan Boswell, who attends in-state powerhouse Arizona Compass Preparatory School. Boswell held a lengthy list of offers from high-profile programs and chose UofA over fellow finalists Illinois and UNLV. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Arizona is getting in its newest commit as well as what it means for the bigger picture.









WHAT ARIZONA iS GETTING

Boswell’s most consistent traits are his physicality, motor and defense. His length lends itself to defensive versatility, and he’s built a reputation as one of the top perimeter defenders in the 2023 class. Offensively, he’s a bit of a mixed bag at this juncture. When he’s going well, he has a confident three-point stroke and makes smart passes in transition. His offensive game goes as his shot goes, however, and while the upside to be a hyper-effective offensive player is certainly there, his next battle will be with consistency. Boswell is capable of breaking down defenses in the half court, as he has a tight handle and is able to get by his man to create for his teammates. He also has the upper-body strength to finish through contact at the college level. He’ll realize his full potential as he becomes a more reliable shooter.



