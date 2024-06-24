A key part of Arizona's offensive success during its 10-win season in 2023 was due in large part to the play of its group up front. Anchored by left tackle Jordan Morgan, the Wildcats shined along the offensive line leading to a potent offense.

UA has a veteran group again this year, but soon the staff under Brent Brennan will have to replace key parts of the line. The Wildcats have started to build so momentum toward reloading as of late.

Monday, Arizona picked up an important commitment as three-star guard Losipini Tupou announced his pledge to the Wildcats following a weekend official visit in Tucson.