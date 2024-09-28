PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ORjZTUlA1NFZTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU5GNlNSUDU0VlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

COMMITMENT: Arizona pulls in early pledge from 2026 Chandler DB Hamisi Juma

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattRMoreno
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21taXR0ZWQhISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vN0JCemNO eHlEdCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzdCQnpjTnh5RHQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgSGFtaXNpIEp1bWEgKEAxM0ltdG9vZmFzdCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8xM0ltdG9vZmFzdC9zdGF0dXMvMTgzOTkwNzAxODEy MTA2NDczMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjgsIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Arizona's flight to Salt Lake City for its matchup against No. 10 Utah was delayed deep into the night Friday, and it was almost long enough for the coaching staff to learn about its latest addition.

Close to 11 p.m. MST, the Wildcats added their second 2026 commitment when Chandler High School defensive back Hamisi Juma announced his pledge to the in-state school.

The 6-foot-4 safety is now the second commitment in the class alongside California offensive lineman Michael Langi.

Juma added his offer from Arizona back in June after camping with the Wildcats. In all, he holds offers from Arizona State, Colorado State, UNLV and Arizona Christian.

He has been active in taking visits already throughout the process with programs such as UCLA, USC, Texas, Louisville, Texas A&M, Kansas and Maryland all having him on campus at one point in the early stages of his recruitment.

Juma began his career at Tolleson High School and left to Chandler after his sophomore season.

MaxPreps credits the new UA commit with 18 tackles and a forced fumble so far this year.

Keeping the top talent from within the state home will continue to be a priority for Brent Brennan and his Arizona staff, and Juma is currently rated as the No. 4 prospect in the state by Rivals.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMjE3OTU1NzQvNjZlNjFmOTA5YjY1OTMyZGE0ODY0 YTRkJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

