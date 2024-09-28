COMMITMENT: Arizona pulls in early pledge from 2026 Chandler DB Hamisi Juma
Arizona's flight to Salt Lake City for its matchup against No. 10 Utah was delayed deep into the night Friday, and it was almost long enough for the coaching staff to learn about its latest addition.
Close to 11 p.m. MST, the Wildcats added their second 2026 commitment when Chandler High School defensive back Hamisi Juma announced his pledge to the in-state school.
The 6-foot-4 safety is now the second commitment in the class alongside California offensive lineman Michael Langi.
Juma added his offer from Arizona back in June after camping with the Wildcats. In all, he holds offers from Arizona State, Colorado State, UNLV and Arizona Christian.
He has been active in taking visits already throughout the process with programs such as UCLA, USC, Texas, Louisville, Texas A&M, Kansas and Maryland all having him on campus at one point in the early stages of his recruitment.
Juma began his career at Tolleson High School and left to Chandler after his sophomore season.
MaxPreps credits the new UA commit with 18 tackles and a forced fumble so far this year.
Keeping the top talent from within the state home will continue to be a priority for Brent Brennan and his Arizona staff, and Juma is currently rated as the No. 4 prospect in the state by Rivals.
