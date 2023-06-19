COMMITMENT: Arizona lands trio of Glendale-Apollo teammates
It has been a busy stretch for Arizona with several visits in the book over the weekend and now commitments beginning to roll in. The Wildcats have now added to their 2024 class with the addition of three recruits from the same high school. Glendale-Apollo running back Adam Mohammed and offensive linemen Matthew Lado and Michael Watkins announced their decision jointly bringing more good news for the UA coaching staff to begin the week.
"The culture, culture was a big part," Mohammed previously told GOAZCATS.com. "Everyone cares for each other."
With the addition of Mohammed, Lado and Watkins and an earlier commitment in the day on Monday from local Tucson edge rusher Keona Wilhite, the Wildcats now have 11 commitments for the 2024 class.
All three prospects out of Apollo High School in Glendale picked Arizona together on Instagram Monday afternoon.
Mohammed is a three-star recruit and 5-foot-11, 180-pound back that has rushed for 2,905 yards on 400 carries with 54 touchdowns over the last two seasons as a starter for Apollo. He picked Arizona over offers from Cal, Boston College and Colorado State among others.
"He's a funny guy. He's a cool guy outside of football," Mohammed said about lead recruiter and UA running backs coach Scottie Graham. "I like how he's straightforward. He doesn't sugarcoat anything."
Mohammed took official visits to Arizona and Cal before narrowing his choices down to those two schools this week.
Lado is just one of the offensive linemen that the Wildcats were able to land on Monday, he is a 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle, who picked Arizona over offers from Colorado State, Utah State and New Mexico State among others. He has shown the ability while at Apollo to play on both side of the ball, but is an offensive line recruit.
"My relationship with staff is great especially with coach Carroll, the O-line coach who think is the best O-line coach I have seen so far," Lado said after his recent official visit with the Wildcats. "What stands out about him is his coaching experience with the NFL and with other big Pac-12 schools."
The last piece to the three new commitments for Arizona is Watkins, who is an offensive guard that checks in at 6-foot-3 and 289 pounds. He picked the Wildcats over offers from New Mexico State, Utah State and Idaho among others.
With the latest additions, the Wildcats now have two running backs in the 2024 class and have added their first two offensive linemen commits to the group. It is going to be a busy week with coach Jedd Fisch hinting at eight total commitments coming to the program after the latest string of official visits.
UA had 10 uncommitted prospects on campus over the weekend.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)