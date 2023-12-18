Monday morning was a busy day for Arizona after landing JuCo defensive tackle Bryce Butler for its 2024 class giving it 18 commits thus far. However, the day stayed busy with the Wildcats diving into the transfer portal and snagging Tennessee transfer safety Jack Luttrell, who announced his decision on Twitter (X).
With the addition of Luttrell, Arizona has now added three players from the transfer portal with all three players coming on the defensive side of the football. Plus, this the Wildcats' second addition in the secondary after defensive back Jordan Shaw picked UA on Thursday Dec. 14 becoming the first to transfer to the program.
During his one season with the Volunteers, Luttrell didn't appear in any of the 12 regular season games. So, that being said, he is eligible for a redshirt season and that would give him four years of eligibility with Arizona.
Luttrell was a three-star safety coming out of high school from Moultrie, GA., that had offers from Colorado, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M and Norte Dame among others before picking Tennessee.