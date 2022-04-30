COMMITMENT: Arizona lands SoCal lineman Wendell Moe for 2022 class

It has been a while before Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch tweeted out a dancing cactus GIF to signify another commitment for his program. That changed Saturday evening as the Wildcats landed a late 2022 commitment from California two-way lineman Wendell Moe.

The 6-foot-3, 340-pound recruit from the historic high school program at Poly High School in Long Beach played on both sides of the ball for the Jackrabbits but is expected to settle in on offense for the Wildcats. UA has been looking to continue to build depth along the offensive line since Fisch and his staff arrived on campus last year.

Arizona has made some headway with that group after adding three offensive line recruits in the winter. All three recruits – Grayson Stovall, Jonah Savaiinaea and Jacob Reece – each made it to Arizona already with two of the three (Stovall and Savaiinaea) participating in spring ball with the Wildcats.

Reece arrived to Arizona partway through the spring but a potential heart issue could keep him off the field for an extended period of time. Even before the diagnosis for Reece, UA had continued to look for options to step in this season along the offensive line.

Moe, who goes by the nickname "WoWo," visited Arizona ahead of making his decision to commit Saturday evening.

He was previously committed to Morgan State.

The Wildcats finished the 2022 recruiting cycle with the top-rated class in the Pac-12 thanks to some key late additions to the class including five-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and four-star running back Rayshon Luke.

Moe, who has Samoan roots, helps continue Arizona's Polynesian connection that has been reignited upon Fisch's arrival in Tucson.

The Wildcats have been able to build on some early connections in the Polynesian community that have been strengthened this offseason after adding defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi and high school recruiting coordinator Josh Omura.

Prior to making the move to Long Beach Poly, Moe was at JSerra High School in Orange County where fellow UA freshman Keyan Burnett began his high school career.

Moe is the second offensive lineman to commit to Arizona this moth after 2023 recruit Rhino Tapaatoutai gave the Wildcats his pledge back on April 18.

