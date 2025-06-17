COMMITMENT: Arizona lands OL Nathan Allen for its 2026 class

Over the last couple of day, Arizona has been red hot on the recruiting trail as head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have hauled in six commitments giving the program 13 commits for the 2026 class.

The latest addition to the class came late Tuesday night on Twitter (X) when 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive lineman Nathan Allen announced his decision to pick Arizona. Allen is out of Carlsbad, Calif. from Carlsbad High School.

Allen picked the Wildcats over offers from California, Utah State and UC Davis. He took his official visit on the weekend of June 14 along with a handful of prospect interested in the program.

When you take a look at the current state of the 2026 recruiting class for Arizona, the overarching theme is offense with seven players on that side of the ball and three offensive linemen out of the group.

Right now, Arizona's class sits at 60th nationally with four unranked prospects that have hurt the overall grade at this moment. However, keep in mind that ratings change drastically leading up to the December signing period.