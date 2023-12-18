COMMITMENT: Arizona lands JuCo DT Bryce Butler for the 2024 class
Since the end of the regular season, Arizona had lost five commitments from its 2024 class that at one point in time was ranked in the top-35 on Rivals and has since fallen to as low as 53rd nationally.
However, things are starting to trend in a positive direction again for the Wildcats as they received their 18th commitment for the 2024 class on Monday morning as three-star JuCo defensive tackle Bryce Butler announced his decision on Twitter (X) making him the third defensive lineman in the class for Arizona.
After the addition, Arizona's class ranking has moved up to No. 48 nationally according to the Rivals recruiting database.
Butler is a 6-foot-5, 295-pound defensive tackles, who is originally out of Toronto, Canada. He has spent last season playing Junior College football at Garden City CC out of Garden City, KS., where he totaled 31 tackles, 18 solo tackles and five sacks during the nine game season.
After having a highly productive season for the Broncbusters, Butler picked Arizona over offers from Oregon State, South Florida, Coastal Carolina and Buffalo among others.
Butler was one of several players on an official visit this past weekend in Tucson before making his decision.
National Signing Day is on Wednesday Dec. 20 and the Wildcats are expected to add more to their 2024 class before the day has ended.
