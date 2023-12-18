Since the end of the regular season, Arizona had lost five commitments from its 2024 class that at one point in time was ranked in the top-35 on Rivals and has since fallen to as low as 53rd nationally.

However, things are starting to trend in a positive direction again for the Wildcats as they received their 18th commitment for the 2024 class on Monday morning as three-star JuCo defensive tackle Bryce Butler announced his decision on Twitter (X) making him the third defensive lineman in the class for Arizona.

After the addition, Arizona's class ranking has moved up to No. 48 nationally according to the Rivals recruiting database.