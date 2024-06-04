The three-star prospect is the third commitment for UA in the cycle and the second quarterback to join the class.

Winning recruiting battles within the state will continue to be an important building block for Brent Brennan as he and his staff settle in at Arizona. The Wildcats made a key pickup Tuesday afternoon as Gilbert-Higley quarterback Luke Haugo committed to the in-state program as the latest member of the 2025 class.

Brennan, offensive coordinator Dino Babers and assistant Lyle Moevao have been working to build up the quarterback group this offseason preparing for the eventual departure of Noah Fifita, and the program has now added two pieces in the 2025 class in a matter of weeks.

The Wildcats were able to flip three-star recruit Robert McDaniel from Cal back on May 26.

Haugo brings some more size to the position as he checks in at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds.

A multi-sport athlete, who also plays basketball, Haugo had football scholarships from Arizona State, Utah, San Diego State, Oregon State, Rice and New Mexico State among others.

Oregon also offered the 2025 prospect while current ASU coach Kenny Dillingham was on staff in Eugene.

The Wildcats offered Haugo nearly two years ago under the previous staff, and Brennan's coaches continued that relationship this spring.

Haugo is the first 2025 commitment not to come from California in Arizona's three-man 2025 class that also features Bay Area tight end Kellan Ford.