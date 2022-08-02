COMMITMENT: Arizona lands big Oregon edge rusher Tristan Davis for 2023

“I believe in the process they have going on there. I like how they have a chip on their shoulder. I’m that type of player and have a chip on my shoulder. The philosophy that coach Fisch has there is what I’m looking for and what I want to be a part of.”

“My biggest thing in this recruiting process was just being honest with me and keeping it straight forward,” he said. “Ever since they offered me and got on the phone with me that’s what it’s been. They’ve just always been honest with me, haven’t beat around the bush or haven’t said things that I just want to hear. They’ve always kept honest with me.

Tristan Davis wanted to get a second look at Arizona after visiting the program earlier in the summer. That second look over the weekend was all he needed to make a decision, and he announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Tuesday.

Outside linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi led the recruitment for the Wildcats, and Davis was able to spend some more time with him on his recent visit. He was also able to build on his relationship with defensive line coach Ricky Hunley, who will now be a big part of his future at Arizona.

The plan for Davis is to come in as a defensive end, but he could potentially move positions as time moves along. Getting to know Hunley even more now that he is committed is something Davis wants to continue to explore.

“I’m gonna get to know him more, we’re gonna talk more, but when I got there it just felt comfortable,” Davis said. “It just felt like it was the place for me. They believe in my skills and they believe in my talent. Our relationship is great.”

At 6-foot-7, Davis has the type of size Jedd Fisch and his coaches have been trying to add to the roster since first arriving in Tucson last year. As you would expect for someone his size, Davis is also a basketball player and the Wildcats have had success with multi-sport athletes along the defensive line including Jason Harris.

Davis likes the plan for him at Arizona, and that played a role in his decision as well.

“It just all depends on my weight,” he said. “With my versatility, I could play inside. I could play nose or I could play outside at the D-end position, too. Right now it’s looking like a D-end. It just all depends on the weight that they want and how lean I can get.”

Getting to spend more time around Fisch and the coaches plus the program in general over the weekend helped open Davis' eyes to what the UA head coach is trying to build in the desert. He is buying fully into that vision now that he is committed.

“I’ve always been that type of person that I want a challenge,” he said. “I want to be a part of something big, great than myself. My mom coming from a military background, that’s what the military always preaches. Being part of something bigger than yourself. The atmosphere and culture that they’re building down there is gonna be great, and I’m happy about my decision.”

Davis is certainly excited to get his decision out of the way before the fall and his senior season, but finding the right spot was always more important than when he found his future college.

“It’s a major relief,” he said. “I had other schools saying they were gonna watch me and see how I do this season, but Arizona they’ve been rocking with me from the beginning. From the very start. I’m a loyal person, and they believed in my talent. So, it’s just the right fit and the right timing.”

Davis is now the 18th commitment in Arizona's 2023 class and the 14th recruit to give the Wildcats his pledge since the beginning of July.