Trech Kekahuna was recently bumped up to four-star status at Rivals after a stellar senior season at Bishop Gorman High School. The 2023 recruit played his final high school game Saturday as Bishop Gorman faced Chaminade-Madonna from Florida in the GEICO State Championship Bowl Series in Las Vegas.

Just after halftime of the game, Kekahuna wrapped his recruitment once and for all by announcing his commitment to Arizona over a final group that included Oregon, Arizona State and Wisconsin.

It marks the second straight year the Wildcats have beat out the Ducks late in the process for a receiver target from the Aloha State after Arizona pulled off an upset by hauling in a commitment from five-star wideout Tetairoa McMillan.

Kekahuna visited both Arizona and Oregon this month before making his decision.