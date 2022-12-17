COMMITMENT: Arizona lands 4-star WR Trech Kekahuna over Oregon, others
Trech Kekahuna was recently bumped up to four-star status at Rivals after a stellar senior season at Bishop Gorman High School. The 2023 recruit played his final high school game Saturday as Bishop Gorman faced Chaminade-Madonna from Florida in the GEICO State Championship Bowl Series in Las Vegas.
Just after halftime of the game, Kekahuna wrapped his recruitment once and for all by announcing his commitment to Arizona over a final group that included Oregon, Arizona State and Wisconsin.
It marks the second straight year the Wildcats have beat out the Ducks late in the process for a receiver target from the Aloha State after Arizona pulled off an upset by hauling in a commitment from five-star wideout Tetairoa McMillan.
Kekahuna visited both Arizona and Oregon this month before making his decision.
Arizona's connections to Hawaii have continued to grow under head coach Jedd Fisch with credit going to high school recruiting coordinator Josh Omura for helping to build what is becoming a pipeline into the state.
The Wildcats now have commitments from four Hawaiian prospects in the 2023 class.
While he currently resides in Las Vegas, Kekahuna's ties go back to St. Louis High School in Honolulu where he was able to play alongside, for a time, current Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura.
He was able to rekindle that relationship on his visit to Tucson earlier this month, and it is an important connection that worked in favor of the Wildcats.
"I'm really looking into it a lot because for me to go to the next level, you need a good quarterback to get you the ball," he said. "So for me, I have good chemistry with Jayden de Laura. We played in high school together, so that's a really good thing that the chemistry's there."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news