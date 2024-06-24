Gant is a 6-foot, 186-pound cornerback from Lubbock, Texas, who picked the Wildcats over offers from TCU, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech and Houston among others.

Late Sunday night, Arizona was busy on the recruiting trail hauling in four commitments from a busy visitor weekend. One of those four players was three-star cornerback Allen Gant , who announced his decision on social media.

When asked about his command to Arizona, Gant told GOAZCATS.com that the main reason why he picked the Wildcats was because it felt like home.

"I like the defense that Arizona runs," Gant told GOAZCATS.com.

Overall for the 2025 recruiting class thus far, Arizona has received five commitments from the state of Texas with three of the players expected to play on the defensive side of the ball.

With the move to the Big 12, the state of Texas is a high priority for Arizona to get it foot in the door to strengthen recruiting.

While talking to Gant, he mentioned that it was defensive analyst Ty Nichols who started the recruiting process with him.

Nichols' name has been a common theme when talking to kids from the state of Texas. It's clear that he has been essential in helping establish a footing in the state for Arizona.

With the addition of Gant and many others after the past visitors weekend, Arizona has moved up to No. 43 nationally for the 2025 class.