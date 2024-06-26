Bear down - Home📍 pic.twitter.com/WUQYlMIt1d— Mays Pese (@MaysPese) June 26, 2024
Wednesday morning not only saw Arizona land a recruit out of Texas, but the Wildcats were able to make it flipping season as they flipped three-star defensive end Mays Pese, who announced on Twitter (X) his commitment to the program.
Before flipping to Arizona, Pese was committed to Cal, which he picked over offers from UCLA, Nevada and Washington State. Now, the 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive end will be taking his talent to the desert.
"I have come to the decision of putting my faith and commitment with the University of Arizona. God's guidance through this process was still evident and I thank HIM, my parents, grandma, guardian, uncle Alan and all that have supported and helped me on my path," Pese said in his statement on his decision. "I want to say thank you to coach Crawford, who has gone beyond being a coach for me. Thank you to the U of A football staff and my future teammates for making me feel right at home. And finally, thank you to all my past coaches for making me the man I am today on and off the field. I am beyond blessed to be able to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Arizona."
In the 2025 class, Arizona has added six players on the line of scrimmage and three of those six come on the defensive side of the ball. It's clear that the line of scrimmage and adding depth up front is important to the Wildcats during this recruiting cycle.
Brent Brennan and his coaching staff have talked about the importance of maintaining and improving recruiting ties with Polynesian players similarly to the 90's when Dick Tomey was the head coach.
Well, in the first full recruiting cycle for Brennan, he has been able to added four Polynesian players to the 2025 class and one Polynesian player to the 2026 class.
