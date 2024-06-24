COMMITMENT: Arizona dips back into Texas to land 2025 CB Gianni Edwards
If you examine Arizona's 2025 commitment list there will be several things that jump out. Among those are the number of prospects hailing from Texas who have decided to make the move west to Arizona to play for Brent Brennan and the Wildcats.
Of the six Lone Star State recruits, half of them are defensive prospects and each member of that group is set to play in the secondary at UA.
The newest recruit from Texas to join the Wildcats' 2025 class made his decision known Monday with North Forney High standout cornerback Gianni Edwards announcing his choice to cap a buys day for the program.
The 6-foot prospect visited Arizona for its spring game, which came about a month after he was offered by cornerbacks coach Chip Viney and defensive coordinator Duane Akina. Both coaches have connections to Texas and the surrounding area at previous stops, so it has been no surprise to see the Wildcats look strongly at defensive backs in the state.
Edwards continued to add offers this spring with schools such as Houston, Memphis and Boise State all joining the fray in recent months. SMU, Colorado and Maryland are the Power Four programs that offered the rising senior earlier in his recruitment.
Arizona added four commitments Monday, which came a day after the team added four more at the end of another busy visit weekend.
In all, the Wildcats hold commitments from five defensive backs in the class with California cornerback Joshua Tuchek and in-state commit Dajon Hinton being the two prospects not from Texas.
Swayde Griffin (Lago Vista) and Allen Gant (Lubbock) are the two other Texans set to play in Arizona's secondary next year.
The Wildcats have opened the summer on a roll and now have 15 commitments overall for 2025 heading into the July dead period. UA had just one commitment in the class a month ago.
