COMMITMENT: Arizona beats UCLA for commitment from four-star QB Oscar Rios

Arizona appears to have its future at quarterback set following a commitment from four-star recruit Oscar Rios on Friday night. The Downey, California standout signal caller trimmed his list down two the Wildcats and UCLA following a string of visits in recent weeks.

Following his official visit to Arizona a couple weeks ago, Brent Brennan's program gained momentum and was able to hold another late push from the Bruins to secure Rios' pledge at a ceremony to begin the weekend.

So, ultimately what pushed UA over the top for the 6-foot-3, 165-pound quarterback recruit?

“Just how they made me and my family feel at home," he said. "The embrace of the culture, the Latino culture, the (official visit) weekend we had was just amazing. The relationship I built with (offensive coordinator Seth) Doege is just off the charts, for sure."