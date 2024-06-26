Advertisement
Published Jun 26, 2024
COMMITMENT: Arizona adds three-star CB Coleman Patmon to its 2025 class
Troy Hutchison  •  GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
Coleman
Patmon
6'3"|195 lbs|CB
Del Valle
Del Valle, TX
Class of 2025
Deep into Texas for its latest commit Arizona goes as it snags three-star cornerback Coleman Patmon for the 2025 class. Patmon becomes the 16th commitment for the class pushing the Wildcats up to No. 37 in Rivals' team rankings.

Coming from Del Valle High School out of Del Valle, Texas, Patmon is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound cornerback that gives Arizona length in the secondary.

Patmon took a visit to Tucson a few weeks back before making his decision.

"The people stood out the most," Patmon told GOAZCATS.com about what stood out during his visit. "It was a great culture."

During Patmon's visit to Tucson, the Wildcats had eight total visitors and have landed five of those players now in the weeks that followed. Brent Brennan and his staff have been highly successful landing recruits after getting them on campus.

