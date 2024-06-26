Deep into Texas for its latest commit Arizona goes as it snags three-star cornerback Coleman Patmon for the 2025 class. Patmon becomes the 16th commitment for the class pushing the Wildcats up to No. 37 in Rivals' team rankings.

Coming from Del Valle High School out of Del Valle, Texas, Patmon is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound cornerback that gives Arizona length in the secondary.

Patmon took a visit to Tucson a few weeks back before making his decision.