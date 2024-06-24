Arizona has been red hot on the recruiting trail hauling in eight commitments within the last 24 hours seeing its 2025 class grow to 15 total commits. Now, the Wildcats sit 43rd nationally as the summer dead period goes into effect following a busy month of visits.

A common theme in this recruiting class for Arizona has been the offensive line. The Wildcats have made it a focus to build depth by adding talent and size on the line, and now they have three of their 15 commits set to play up front for Josh Oglesby.

The newest addition on the line made his choice Monday when Javian Goo announced his commitment to the Wildcats after visiting Tucson earlier in the month.