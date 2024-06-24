COMMITMENT: Recent visit pushes 2025 OL Javian Goo to choose Arizona
Arizona has been red hot on the recruiting trail hauling in eight commitments within the last 24 hours seeing its 2025 class grow to 15 total commits. Now, the Wildcats sit 43rd nationally as the summer dead period goes into effect following a busy month of visits.
A common theme in this recruiting class for Arizona has been the offensive line. The Wildcats have made it a focus to build depth by adding talent and size on the line, and now they have three of their 15 commits set to play up front for Josh Oglesby.
The newest addition on the line made his choice Monday when Javian Goo announced his commitment to the Wildcats after visiting Tucson earlier in the month.
Goo is a 6-foot-4, 285-pound offensive tackle prospect from Kapolei High School in Kapolei, Hawaii, and he ultimately landed offers from schools such as Oregon State, Nevada, Hawaii and San Jose State among others.
In addition to his visit to Arizona, Goo made a trip out to Hawaii for an official visit this month before coming to a decision. His time spent in Tucson proved pivotal in helping him reach the decision make a move to the mainland over staying home.
"The visit was the deal breaker for my decision because they really showed me how much they wanted me and how much they’d take care of me when I’d get there," Goo said. "I couldn’t stop smiling the whole time I was up there and that probably stood out most to me."
