Arizona is gearing up for the 2024 season with the team nine days into training camp and just 20 day away from the season opener against New Mexico. As practice has rolled along, Brent Brennan and his staff have seen multiple lineups on the offensive line with guys out due to injury and other unknown reasons like tackle Raymond Pulido. Late Saturday night, Arizona went into the portal and added depth to the offensive line by snagging Nevada transfer lineman Joey Capra, who is now going onto his third school with the Wildcats.



