ago football Edit

COMMITMENT: Arizona adds guard Joey Capra to its 2024 roster

Joey Capra played in 24 games at Nevada in two seasons. (Nevada athletics)
Troy Hutchison • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
@THutch1995

Arizona is gearing up for the 2024 season with the team nine days into training camp and just 20 day away from the season opener against New Mexico. As practice has rolled along, Brent Brennan and his staff have seen multiple lineups on the offensive line with guys out due to injury and other unknown reasons like tackle Raymond Pulido.

Late Saturday night, Arizona went into the portal and added depth to the offensive line by snagging Nevada transfer lineman Joey Capra, who is now going onto his third school with the Wildcats.

During his time at Nevada, Capra started in 24 games and started in 13 of those games. Plus, he does have experience playing on the special teams unit for the Wolf Pack.

Before Nevada, Capra played at San Diego State where he played in one game and was mostly o the traveling squad for the Aztecs.

Out of high school Capra was a three-star recruit who had offers from Arizona State, Boise State, Nevada and Fresno State.

The added depth with help the Wildcats with the absence of Pulido and sure up a line that is coming off one of its best seasons in program history. The Wildcats will open of their season on Aug. 31, against New Mexico.

