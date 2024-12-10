COMMITMENT: Arizona adds big Texas-based DL recruit Porter Patton for 2025

The Wildcats offered 6-foot-7, 265-pound defensive lineman Porter Patton just a couple weeks ago. While he didn't come to a decision quick enough to be announced with the other 20 members of class last week when head coach Brent Brennan introduced the group, the Austin (Texas) Westlake standout is now the latest recruit to join the fray for 2025 after announcing his decision Tuesday.

The early signing period came and went last week, but that doesn't mean the end of recruiting for the 2025 cycle. High school and junior college prospects will have a second opportunity to sign with a school once February hits, and Arizona added another member to its class Tuesday.

Patton picked Arizona over offers from Marshall, Air Force and Navy and is the fourth defensive lineman to commit to Arizona for 2025 joining junior college prospect Zac Siulepa plus high school signees Mays Pese and Kaleb Jones.

Like Siulepa, Patton will help add some size to the front line for the Wildcats next season with both players being the tallest members of the 2025 group.

Westlake remains in the the UIL 6A Division I state playoffs in Texas and will face Houston-North Shore this week, so Patton will have to wait to take a visit to Tucson until after his senior season comes to a close.

The Austin powerhouse football program has been home to a number of NFL players over the years including Drew Brees and Arizona alum Nick Foles.