Arizona has added its next key piece for the 2022 class Friday as four-star defensive end Sterling Lane gave the Wildcats his commitment over a final group that included Arkansas, Oregon, Oregon State and Colorado. Lane visited Colorado and Oregon State in addition to UA back in June. Arkansas moved in with a late offer, but his connection with Jedd Fisch's staff helped give the program an edge after his trip to Tucson.

Now the Wildcats have two four-star commits in one class for the first time since the 2017 cycle. Here is a closer look at what the big pass rusher from California brings to the table as a player and what his decision means for recruiting.

Plus Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney gives his take on the impact of Lane's decision for the Wildcats.

***